JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Charges have now been filed after a Kansas City police officer was stabbed on Wednesday.
Austin R. Lewis, a 24-year-old from Independence, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.
According to court records, the police went to 901 Grand and found the officer on the ground. He had been stabbed in the upper left side of his chest while he was in uniform.
The officer had gone to the area for a medical call and when he arrived he saw Lewis huffing or inhaling an unknown substance.
The officer was waiting with Lewis for an ambulance to arrive when Lewis pulled a kitchen knife out of his pocket and stabbed the officer.
The officer fell down and then pulled out his gun, which is when Lewis dropped the knife and began moving away. The officer asked dispatchers for help and then pursued the suspect.
Eventually, Lewis laid down on his stomach with his hands behind his back the officer held him at gunpoint until backup arrived.
Lewis told police that he was suicidal and was trying to kill himself via huffing when the officer approached.
Lewis said he heard voices, got scared, felt cornered, and then stabbed the officer.
