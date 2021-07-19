KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Rahman Muhammad, 38, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action after three family members were found dead in their Kansas City home earlier this month.

According to our previous reporting, Shirley Ransom and her two children, Tyla and Jaelin Ransom, were found dead in a home at the 3200 block of Woodland Ave. on July 15.

According to court documents, the three victims were stabbed and killed on or about July 13.

According to a release from the prosecutor's office, the family member who asked authorities for a welfare check alerted them to Muhammad -- the son of one of the victims. According to the release, the family member said one of the victims had previously expressed concern over Muhammad's aggression.

Police searched Muhammad's residence and found a cell phone that puts him in the area of the homicide on July 13. Police say they observed fresh lacerations on the suspect's hands and blood on some clothing. When they checked the blood from the clothing, they found DNA that was likely from one of the victims.