JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- One day after charging a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy for a non-deadly shooting this summer, the prosecutor is taking a second look at a deadly shooting she was cleared on.
Now, we have video and evidence that the state is looking to take her deputy's license.
A court document filed Thursday shows an investigator with the Missouri Department of Public Safety requested court documents “for potential immediate action on Defendant’s license to be a police officer.”
That was because of an incident in which a woman and man on a scooter were breaking traffic laws and the woman fled arrest. Deputy Lauren Michael then shot the woman, saying the woman shot her with the deputy’s stun gun.
However, an investigation cast doubt on her account and the prosecutor charged her with assault.
Lawyer Jermaine Wooten is representing the family of a man named Donnie Sneed, who was shot and killed by the same deputy two years ago.
“I think it’s a wonderful idea that they take a second look at it, because in this second case we see she’s done almost the identical thing,” he said. “So many similarities.”
In 2017, the sheriff at the time said she shot him because he took her taser from her and tased her in the face. The Sneed’s family lawyer said he never used the taser on her.
“They’re on the ground struggling,” he said. “Mr. Sneed, the only thing he understands is, ‘I need to get up. I need to get out of this situation.’”
Today, he released video of the 2017 confrontation and shooting.
We showed the video to former FBI agent Michael Tabman. He said the video alone is not enough to say if the shooting was justified or not. However, whether Sneed used the taser is irrelevant. Just taking it – depending on the circumstances – could be considered a threat.
“If I get tased and I lose control of my body, that person could then follow through, grab my gun and shoot me,” he said. “And we say, ‘How do we know they’ll do that?’ We don’t know, but we’re not willing to find out.”
As for re-opening this case in light of the recent one, the lawyer representing Deputy Michael on the criminal charge for the Westport shooting said she hasn’t yet reviewed the evidence in the other case.
However, it’s the same as what the prosecutor saw back then. In an email she told us, “We have every confidence that had there been strong and viable evidence to prosecute Deputy Michael in 2017, charges would have been filed at the time the matter was originally reviewed. Charges were declined then, and should be declined now.”
