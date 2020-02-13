KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) — Two people have been charged with animal cruelty after about 300 small animals were removed from a Kansas City duplex, where they lived in "deplorable" conditions, a city official said Thursday.
Mikabel Montero and Natasha Marie Acosta each face three counts of animal cruelty. Their first court date is May 12.
This comes after the lab rats, rabbits, guinea pigs, turtles, geckos and other animals that were taken from the home Monday were in cages packed so closely to each other there was little room to move around the house, said John Baccala, a spokesman for the Kansas City Neighborhood and Housing Services.
Montero and Acosta lived at the duplex.
"It's really unfortunate," Baccala said. "When someone is in a position like this, we want to get them some help."
Baccala said he had not seen such an extreme case before. He said conditions were deplorable and the odor was noticeable outside the duplex. Officials did not know why the residents were keeping the animals, or when they began collecting them.
KC Pet Project is working with the city to find homes for the animals.
