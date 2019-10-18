JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A man and woman from Kansas City have been charged in connection with a shooting that took three lives on Thursday night.
Lynnsey D. Jones, 35, and Victor Sykes, 43, have each been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of armed criminal action.
According to court records filed Friday, officers were on patrol in the area of 45th and S. Benton in KC when they heard gunshots. They then saw a woman in the area who appeared to have a rifle in her hands. They also saw a man walking in the area of 45th and Benton.
The woman, who was Jones, got into a black sedan but was quickly taken into custody. Police did find a firearm in that vehicle.
A different officer pursued the man, who was later identified as Sykes, and he was taken into custody after a foot chase.
The authorities found a male victim, 40-year-old Larry Barnes, dead in the street with rifle casings near him.
The front door of a nearby residence was ajar and when police went inside they found the other two victims inside. They have been identified as 38-year-old Brandy Jones and 42-year-old Larona Jones.
Jones told the police that she had gone to the residence to buy narcotics. After she went inside, she smoked marijuana with two women whom she did not know. She said that, when she went back outside, she found two armed men arguing.
She did admit to shooting all three victims.
"The quick thinking and action of the Kansas City police officers who on the scene took these suspects into custody allowed us to get this case charged today," said Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker.
Prosecutors requested cash bonds of $500,000 for both Jones and Skyes.
