BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- Four different young people have been charged in connection with the death of a 25-year-old in Belton on Wednesday.
On Saturday, the Cass County prosecutor's office filed multiple murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Timothy Hunter in the 1000 block of N. Scott Ave.
The charges are as follows:
- Crishon Marquese Willis, a 19-year-old male from Grandview, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. His bond has been set at $250,000 cash only.
Makayla Marie Davis, an 18-year-old from Grandview, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. Her bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.
Shane M. Pierce, a 20-year-old from Kansas City, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. His bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.
Alea Marie Campbell, an 18-year-old from Belton, has been charged with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of armed criminal action, and forgery. Her bond has been set at $150,000 cash only.
All four individuals are in custody.
