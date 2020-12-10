OLATHE, KS (AP/KCTV) - A court case in Johnson County has been derailed in-part by Covid-19. While the case could be refiled at a later date, a judge has dismissed a misdemeanor domestic battery charge against an Overland Park city councilman.
Councilman Scott Hamblin was charged after police were called to his home on July 21.
No injuries were reported. Johnson County Judge James Phelan dismissed the case Thursday after denying the prosecutor's request for a continuance.
Prosecutors said a police officer who was an essential witness couldn't testify because he is quarantined after exposure to COVID-19. They also said police had not been able to serve the victim a subpoena to testify.
