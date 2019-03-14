KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- With temperatures warming up, ice and snow melting and rain pouring in buckets, there are some concerns for some high-water levels.
Rivers and streams are filling up and the National Weather Service says flooding may continue in the coming days in certain areas due to snow melt and rain.
KCTV5 News spoke with emergency management officials after they talked with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and issued a flood warning at the beginning of the week. Though, they’re now saying it’s not going to be quite as bad as they thought. They do expect the water to continue rising, but do not see that water exceeding the levee.
But, it’s not just rising water that Kansas City needs to worry about. As wet as the ground is all over the metro, wind speed needs to be taken into consideration. It’s possible it could cause uprooted trees that could hit buildings.
