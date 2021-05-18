KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It’s been almost 45 years since the deadly Brush Creek flood, which killed 29 people according to the National Weather Service. Massive flooding happened again in 1998, killing another eight people along Brush Creek alone. Eleven people died in total that day in 1998.
“It’s what drives us still: flood events,” said Steve Bean with the KCMO Office of Emergency Management. “And, we still get a lot of calls. 'How’s the Plaza? How’s the Plaza?'”
Those calls roll in during times like this past Sunday, when rain continued to pour for hours across the city.
Patty Lindgren lives in an apartment along Brush Creek. She remembers both historic floods and said she is constantly taking videos of the creek after it rains.
“I always wonder what the next situation is going to be if there’s more rain, because it goes up fast,” Lindgren said. “Brush Creek goes up fast.”
When KCTV5 spoke with Bean, he said creeks throughout the city may look like they are about to crest to the untrained eye, but they’ve added mechanics behind the scenes to level out the water if it gets too high.
Engineers have tackled the channel, modifying 4 miles of it, and constantly monitor water levels with sensors. They’ve replaced or removed bridges and put in a siren that they can talk through, warning people to find higher ground.
Bean said bridges played a role in the ’77 flood.
“The cars backed that up,” said Bean. “So, where the water might have been able to get under that bridge, when it filled with cars, it was like putting a stopper in the drain.”
Lindgren said her clearest memory was of a Volkswagen standing almost vertical after the water receded.
“We were driving around in the aftermath and seeing devastation,” she said. “My main memory is right here on the Plaza, seeing [it] stuck up between the side of the building and a light pole I think.”
Logan Austin said that, as a kid, his grandmother would show him news clippings and recall stories of the ’77 flood.
“I think it’s very deep, very personal and helps me connect to the city with my own history,” Austin said.
When there’s a threat, someone at the Office of Emergency Management is watching cameras along the creek.
“Sunday was one of those days where I was sitting here watching cameras during church service,” Bean said. “So, [my pastor] and I have an understanding.”
And that policy is one that puts the citizens of Kansas City first.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.