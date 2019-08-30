KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Changes are in place at a popular monthly Kansas City arts district festival after a woman was killed by a stray bullet fired during a fight.
The Crossroads Community Association says after the tragic and senseless loss of Erin Langhofer during the August First Friday, food trucks, curated art vendors and performers will not be permitted on streets and sidewalks within the festival permit boundary due to the loss of general liability insurance and the inability to obtain new coverage in time.
As a result, there will also be no street closures.
Crossroads galleries, studio spaces, restaurants, retail and select businesses will be open on Sept. 6.
In honor of Langhofer and her work on behalf of Rose Brooks Center, the Church of the Resurrection Downtown, 1601 Grand, will hold a First Friday Family Fun Night from 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 6.
