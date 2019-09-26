JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An unexpected change to a longstanding polling location in Roeland Park has stirred up some conversation and left voters and candidates concerned.
But, the change of location isn’t the only reason for the concern. The new location is at a church with an anti-LGBTQ history and one of the candidates is openly gay.
For more than a decade, residents of Precinct 2 in Roeland Park have been voting at the Bishop Miege North Campus, which is home to Horizons Academy. Now, a last minute switch has the polling location at St. Agnes Catholic Church.
It’s a switch that not only came as a surprise to voters, but the candidates as well.
Benjamin Dickens is one of two candidates running for Roeland Park City Council in Ward 2.
“The only reason I even found out was because I got a little blue postcard,” Dickens said. “It didn’t draw any attention to the change in location. Had I not been paying attention, I wouldn’t have even known.”
He said he’s concerned all of the voters won’t hear about the changes ahead of the Nov. 5 election, which could affect turnout.
“It’s that voter who’s a parent in the morning; they got to get their kid to school, they’ve got to get themselves to work,” he said. “So, if they show up at the wrong polling place because they just didn’t know about it, they may not have time to get to the new one that’s across town.”
After reaching out to the Johnson County Election Office multiple times requesting a reason why the polling location was suddenly switched, their response was, in part: “For Bishop Miege North Campus we received comments about the heating and cooling as well as the lack of enough electrical outlets to meet our needs. Again, we appreciate the donation of space, however, we were able to provide another polling place for this Ward that better met the needs of our office and the voters.”
However, changing the location isn’t the only concern.
In a recent tweet from Kansas State Representative Brandon Woodard, he shed light on the fact that the new location is also where Dickens' opponent, Leonard Tocco, attends church. Tocco's wife is also a teacher at St. Agnes.
He also said that the church has a history of not supporting the LGBTQ community, which is concern to him because Dickens is openly gay.
In a statement from Woodard, he said in part: “There is an openly-LGBT candidate in the race who is being asked to vote at a church that has fired an employee because of their sexual orientation. Considering this was likely an oversight, I would urge the Johnson County Election Office to move the polling location back to its usual site for Ward 2 in Roeland Park”.
As for Dickens, he didn’t have much comment in that regard.
“That’s a personal thing for me, but this isn’t about me,” Dickens said. “This is about voting. This is about fairness in voting and that’s what I need to focus on.”
We sent a list of questions to Johnson County Election Office, the majority of which they chose not to answer. The election office did say, however, that they have relocated five polling places for the November 2019 general election.
We also reached out to Tocco. He is out of town, but issued a statement saying the decision to switch the location to St. Agnes was made entirely independent of his campaign. He said he understands the community’s concern and will support any future precinct changes if the Election Office deems it necessary.
The full statement from the Johnson County Election Office is below:
Thank you for your questions to the Johnson County Election Office regarding polling place selection for the 2019 November Election.
The Election Office is continually evaluating polling places, and relocations are not uncommon. In the process of evaluating potential polling places, the Election Office relies on which locations are available and meet the needs and requirements of a polling location.
While the Election Office appreciates all offers of polling places, choices are made based on factors including, but not limited to:
- Providing a location that is ADA accessible and has adequate parking
- Assigning a proportionate number of registered voters to a polling place based on its size
- Minimizing travel time to a polling place for voters
- Ensuring a polling place meets minimum requirements set by federal and state law
- Choosing locations that provide basic comforts, such as adequate heating and cooling, room for voters to stand in line and enough electrical outlets for voting machines
We relocated five polling places for the November 2019 general election. An additional location was changed because it will not be available during the election. We are always grateful to locations that donate their space to us for use as polling places. We routinely receive feedback from voters and election workers on the conditions of polling places after elections.
For Bishop Miege North Campus we received comments about the heating and cooling as well as the lack of enough electrical outlets to meet our needs. Again, we appreciate the donation of space, however, we were able to provide another polling place for this Ward that better met the needs of our office and the voters.”
This is the statement from Kansas State Representative Brandon Woodard:
“With voter turnout often below 10% in municipal elections, I find it troubling when polling locations are changed before a general election with minimal notice. Further complicating the situation, there is an openly-LGBT candidate in the race who is being asked to vote at a church that has fired an employee because of their sexual orientation. Considering this was likely an oversight, I would urge the Johnson County Election Office to move the polling location back to its usual site for Ward 2 residents in Roeland Park."
The statement from Leonard Tocco is below:
"The decision to locate an additional precinct to St. Agnes was made by the Election Office—entirely independent of my campaign. I fully understand the community's concern regarding the optics of this move, and I will support any future precinct changes if the Election Office deems it necessary.
I do support the LGBTQ+ community in Roeland Park. I understand the concern around a 2006 incident at St. Agnes, but just as the American public has experienced rapidly evolving views of LGBTQ+ matters over the past few decades, so has the Catholic Church. I’m proud of the progress we’ve made and look forward to continuing to be a voice within my church community.
Right now, I'm focused on continuing to run a positive campaign, connecting with voters and finding new ways to improve the lives of my friends, family, and neighbors here in Roeland Park."
