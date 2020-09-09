KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City police are seeing a huge increase of motorcyclists on the road without a helmet. It’s been just two weeks since an important law change went into effect, Missouri actually repealed its helmet law.

Hitting the road on a Harley in Missouri required putting on a helmet until 12 days ago. And in those 12 days, the Kansas City Police Department has already noticed a change.

“Vastly more people riding without helmets,” Kansas City Police Department traffic squad Sergeant Anthony White said.

Sergeant White won’t say how he feels about the state repealing its helmet law, but he will say this, “my fear is that our motorcycle fatality rate will go up dramatically.”

The city had its first helmetless motorcycle fatality Friday. That news did not surprise Jerry White. He owns a motorcycle safety training center.

“I know a lot of people get twisted up about the whole well it’s my right to do this and it’s my right to do that. First off, riding a motorcycle is not a right, it’s a privilege. And with privilege comes rules,” Jerry White said.

Jerry White didn’t hesitate to share his opinion on the state’s law change.

“Completely irresponsible. Completely irresponsible,” Jerry White said.

You do still have to wear a helmet in Missouri if you are under the age of 26. And you’re required to have health insurance if riding without a helmet. You also need a, “motorcycle endorsement” on your driver’s license.

“And in fact, it is written in the law that they cannot pull them over to check to see if they have an “M” endorsement or they’re 26 years old or they have medical insurance. So how are they question it’s impossible to enforce. Completely impossible to enforce,” Jerry White said.

Sergeant White says some of the most dangerous motorcycle accidents they respond to are on city streets, not the highway.

There are more vehicle vs motorcycle T-bone accidents there. That fact, plus the new law in Missouri, could make for a dangerous combination.

“My fear lies in somebody that would normally wear a helmet will say I’m just gonna go to the store. I’m just going to go across town. I’m not going to get on the highway. That’s where my fear comes in,” White said.