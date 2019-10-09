KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On the corner of 20th and Main in downtown Kansas City, the cold and grey couldn’t keep the color away at Pirates Bone Burgers.
Lydia Palma runs the plant-based burger shop with Zaid Consuerga.
The pair opened the doors on September 16, but they aren’t new to the small business world.
“As far as small businesses, finding good people is really always difficult, especially when you’re a restaurant because here everyone has to work together well,” Palma said.
Palma says finding people who fit can be difficult, but right now, she says their crew is solid.
“The fun thing that we discovered is that we have several people. A majority of people who work with us are excited to be here. And super stoked and so many are like, okay with taking a slight pay cut because we are starting out,” Palma said.
Wednesday, the man behind the money moves, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, heard from leaders in KC about making sure residents have enough.
People told Powell about the economic disparity some Kansas City residents face. They championed efforts by small businesses, like Pirates Bone Burgers, to keep people employed.
“People from low and moderate income communities tell us that this long recovery, now in its 11th year, is benefiting them and their neighbors in a way that has not been felt in many years,” Powell said.
But if you leave the bank to grab a burger for lunch, Palma will tell you, the government could do more.
She says a streamline documentation system for loans and grants for businesses her size could keep things running smooth.
