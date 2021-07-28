KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Cerner will be putting their Continuous Campus in KCK up for sale in August, but they will still have a presence in the KC metro.
The aforementioned campus is located at 10200 Abilities Way.
In a statement sent to KCTV5 News, Cerner said they recently finished "new phases" of the Innovations Campus that is in southern Kansas City, Missouri.
On top of that, they said they've embraced the hybrid workforce that has come about as a result of the pandemic. So, they evaluated their office space needs and determined that there is plenty of room for everyone to work in South KC.
They said both of their South KC locations--the Innovations and Realizations campuses--serve as a hub for innovation and talent. As such, they are "best suited to foster collaboration."
Regarding their hybrid workforce, Cerner notes that they have recently hired "several dozen associates in 17 states." That includes Florida, New Jersey and South Carolina.
"We are embracing the new hybrid workforce model," Cerner said.
Ashley Z. Hand, Director of Strategic Communications for the Unified Government of Wyandotte County, sent a statement to KCTV5 News that said:
"We are sorry to see Cerner leave Kansas City, Kansas. These are beautiful, class-A buildings. We see this as an opportunity to have a tenant or tenants that will more fully occupy the building and take advantage of the many exciting amenities we have to offer across the county."
