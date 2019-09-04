KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cerner will be laying off approximately 250 workers, the company confirmed to KCTV5 News.
The move is part of an effort to "identify organizational efficiencies" as the company moves forward to a new operating model.
“As mentioned in our Earnings call earlier this year, we’re looking to identify organizational efficiencies as we implement our new operating model. Part of that strategy includes a realignment of resources focused on key growth areas across the company," Cerner said in a statement. "We’ve onboarded nearly 3,000 associates this year and will continue to hire hundreds more throughout 2019, many of those in Kansas City. Impacted associates are eligible for those opportunities.”
The 255 workers are less than one percent of the company's workforce.
It's unknown how many Kansas City's nearly 14,000 Cerner workers are impacted.
