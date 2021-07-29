WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Just yesterday, we told you how Cerner is planning to sell their KCK campus and part of the reason is their hybrid workforce.
The pandemic has changed the way many of us work. Ever since the pandemic hit, Heather Furman’s office has been very homey.
Furman is a solution analyst for Cerner and currently works from home.
“There was about a 24-hour turnaround time we had notice and then we were home,” said Furman.
For most of her shift, it involves being right at the computer typing away or video chatting.
“I like working from home most days," she said. "I’m one of those people people, though, and as you can see it’s just me."
Before the pandemic, Furman was working at the Cerner Continuous Campus in KCK, the same location the company said it will be putting up for sale in August.
Cerner said it has got enough space for everyone at its Innovations Campus in southern Kansas City, Missouri.
On top of that, they plan to embrace the hybrid workforce that has come about because of the pandemic.
Cerner is not the only company that has gone this route. Nationwide, we’ve seen several companies decide to stick with the work from home method.
“What it’s done is enable us to be flexible,” says Jon Joffe, System VP of Human Resources at the University of Kansas Health System.
Earlier this year, Joffe talked about how the hospital has thousands of employees working virtually and how that style has created more opportunities.
“It’s going to change the dynamic of how we do work in the future,” Joffe said.
With the pros, officials do have concerns of too much isolation.
“Enjoy not commuting and some of the benefits of that. And now, what’s happening is being on 9 or 10 hours of Skype meetings have become tiresome,” says Joffe.
Which is why Furman says she breaks that isolation pattern on her days off.
“I find myself getting out of the house," she said. "Honestly, I have to at that point because I’ve been here by myself typically for five days straight."
She said that should be changing, as Cerner is planning to have workers like her go back to the building on a hybrid schedule in September.
“I’m kind of excited to go back, at least a little bit," she said. "I will be initially. We will see what happens when I get in there, but initially excited to see coworkers and everybody."
