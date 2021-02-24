KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) -- Your pre-flight checklist might have one more item on it in a few months. Healthcare organizations, tech companies and nonprofits from across the country are working together to create a vaccine passport system.
Places like Denmark and Estonia are creating similar systems, while countries like Spain are compiling a list of people who refuse the vaccine.
Cerner Senior Vice President Dick Flanigan said their project will have a global reach.
“The objective of the vaccine passport is to give patients and citizens the ability to get both an electronic or a paper copy of their vaccination record, then allow the rest of society whether that’s travel or government of schools to access that information in real time,” Flanigan said.
If you opt for the passport on your phone it will work like the QR codes popping up on menus and surveys throughout the pandemic. Someone will scan your specific code and know if you’ve been vaccinated. Cerner says privacy is a big factor.
“There is some credentialing that has to take place behind the scenes,” Flanigan said. The idea is to serve up as little information as possible for those other organizations to validate you’ve been vaccinated.”
Cerner is creating the tool, then organizations will decide how they use it. The health information technology company says they are making sure everyone in our community has access.
“We’re trying to make this very lightweight,” Flanigan said. “It’s not going to require you to establish a deep, long relationship with a provider or a health system.”
Cerner is part of the Vaccination Credential Initiative turning their focus from clients to community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.