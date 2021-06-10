KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City-based health care IT firm Cerner Corp. says they are currently going through a reduction of their workforce.
Misti Preston, the director of external communications and public relations for Cerner, would not provide an exact number, but she did say the number is in the hundreds.
The massive layoffs will not effect Cerner’s status as Kansas City’s largest private employer, she said. They had 13,000 employees in Kansas City at last count.
Preston said Cerner has not not filed WARN layoff notices with either Missouri or Kansas. WARN notices normally cover mass layoffs or facility closings as part of the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act of 1989. Those affected are receiving severance packages.
Cerner says they are still hiring for other positions, and they plan to hire 2,600 people by the end of the year.
Cerner issued the following statement:
Cerner remains committed to positioning the company for future success. We are focused on delivering a higher order of benefits for clients, associates and shareholders. Our recent actions demonstrate our continued enterprise-wide transformation work - ensuring we more efficiently deliver value to clients and set the company on a path to long-term, profitable growth.
