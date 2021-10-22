NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In a new round of layoffs, Cerner is eliminating 150 jobs by early November, the massive North Kansas City-based company acknowledged Friday morning.
The Kansas City Star reports that the layoffs happened after the company's CEO noticed a comment on Reddit the previous day alluding to layoffs.
"You will always get transparency from me," CEO David Feinberg wrote in an email to employees, according to the Star. "Although I would have liked to be the first to inform you, I can confirm, in early November, approximately 150 positions will be eliminated from their roles at Cerner. These actions are never easy."
It's not yet clear which Cerner locations will be impacted by the cuts. Cerner mainly handles health information technology services and employs over 13,000 workers locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.