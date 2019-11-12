NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Cerner Corp. has cut 130 jobs, including 60 in the Kansas City area.
The layoffs announced Tuesday come after the North Kansas City-based company laid off 255 workers in early September.
The Kansas City Star reports the health care information technology company said the job reductions comes as it looks for ways to diversify its current operations.
Cerner is the Kansas City area's largest private employer, with about 14,000 workers across the metropolitan area.
Cerner says it remains committed to creating jobs in Kansas City and has hired several thousand workers this year.
The company recently notified federal regulators that Chief Operating Office Mike Nill will step down at the beginning of next year. The 23-year veteran is among three top executives to leave in recent months.
