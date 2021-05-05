NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Cerner has started the search to find a replacement for CEO Brent Shafer.
The company delivered the news during an earnings announcement Thursday morning.
Cerner says Shafer will serve as chairman and CEO until his replacement is chosen.
He joined Cerner in 2018 after Cerner founder Neil Patterson died. Cerner employs more than 13,000 people in the Kansas City area.
