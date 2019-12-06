JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The renovations at the Missouri capitol hit a major milestone on Friday when a special 1,400 pound visitor greeted crowds in Jefferson City.
The state capitol's true beauty is hidden behind layers of tarp and construction equipment right now, but Larry Beck is among those who came to see a piece of it unveiled by Governor Mike Parson himself.
“You wouldn't even know it was the capitol,” Beck said.
But then, a shining figure of the Roman goddess of agriculture, Ceres, was uncovered.
“We're welcoming Ceres back to the Capitol City,” Dana Rademan Miller said.
Miller serves on the Missouri Capitol Commission, which oversees the improvements to the statehouse.
After surviving nearly a century of Missouri weather, including 300 lightning strikes, the state carefully removed the 1,400-pound bronze statue for cleaning at a specialist in Chicago.
The restoration, including the crane and improvements to the dome, add up to more than $300,000.
“We laughingly refer to this as her yearlong spa treatment,” Miller said.
But even a goddess needs a break.
“She's weathered the storms, but she's as good as new,” Miller said.
Today, she beamed among the masses, ready to ascend to the heavens once again.
It could be another century before the deity's likeness returns to ground level, so everyone wanted a picture. That included the governor.
“She'll be out here on the ground for a little bit and then we'll put her back up in the near future, so we appreciate you being out here today,” he said.
Since today is Beck's birthday, he got to pose in front of the newly unwrapped gift, too.
“This is the only time we'll get that close to see her,” he said.
He's also a farmer and he appreciates what a goddess of agriculture symbolizes.
“It's a symbol of our state and we're proud of the capitol,” he said. “We're proud of her.”
Ceres represents a shining hint of what's to come at the capitol and, when it's all said and done, she'll be the cherub on top.
