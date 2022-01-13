KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chris Jones surprised a local family with an autographed jersey and Big Macs this afternoon as part of an announcement with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.
As the Chiefs prep for the playoffs, local McDonald's operators say they'll be donating $500 to RMHC-KC for each sack recorded against the opposing team during the playoff games.
So, those operators and Jones worked together to surprise a RMHC-KC family as part of the announcement about the donation.
"The pandemic has taken a toll on RMHC-KC, which provides a place for families to stay while their sick children receive medical treatment at local hospitals," a press release states.
Throughout the playoffs, Chiefs fans can also take advantage of McDonald's "Big Mac Sack" deal. When the Chiefs record a sack, Big Mac burgers are BOGO (buy one, get one free) the next day at participating locations.
"CEO of Sack Nation" Chris Jones has been named the official face of the promotion, naturally.
