KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After a five-month search for the next Center School District Superintendent of Schools, the board of education has selected Dr. Yolanda Cargile.
Dr. Cargile currently serves as Superintendent of Schools for the Hickman Mills School District and has been with the district since 2015. She is a Missouri native and graduated from Ruskin High School.
Over her tenure, Dr. Cargile has served as a social worker, tutor and mentor, middle school teacher, building principal, district level administrator and adjunct instructor.
According to the Center School District, in 2018, she was awarded the Outstanding Administrator of the Year by the Missouri After School Network and in 2019 recognized by the Missouri Association of School Administrators for outstanding performance as a new superintendent.
“I am extremely grateful and honored the Center Board of Education selected me to serve as Superintendent beginning the 2020-21 school year. I look forward to working together to effectively serve children and families in the Center community. I am eager to learn the Center way and immerse myself in this unique organization and community. I join the district fully aware of the accomplishments of staff, teachers, administrators and the support of the Board of Education. I look forward to experiencing many more successes as a team in the years to come,” Dr. Cargile said.
