OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Police and prosecutors have released some unsettling video of what led up to a police shooting in Overland Park.
As KCTV5’s Betsy Webster explains, the DA shared the video to explain why he considered the officer’s actions justified and also to shine a light the risks of police work.
The tree near 123rd and Antioch is a lasting reminder of that awful day: May 3.
Officer Mike Mosher was on his way to work when he saw a hit and run up on Antioch. He radioed to dispatch as he pulled up behind the car that stalled a block away. He soon upgraded, saying the man was getting out of this car and confronting him.
The video begins as the driver seems to be explaining the crash.
“I thought they were going through the light,” Phillip Carney had said. “You know, two cars through the lights and boom.”
“OK, can you go back up to your car for just a minute, OK?” Officer Mosher said.
“No,” replied Carney.
“Why?” Mosher asked.
“Because I don’t want to,” Carney said.
Officer Mike Mosher was 15 minutes from the start of his shift. He hadn’t picked up his patrol car or body cam yet, but he was in full uniform and had his cell phone recording.
“I know how you guys operate,” Carney said. “I don’t trust you.”
Carney then dropped several names of police and a former prosecutor. He was never under arrest. In the one minute and 35 seconds before the first gunshot, Officer Mosher asks Carney three times to go back to his car.
There’s never any yelling, from either of them. Then, before you see the gun, you hear Mosher’s last words.
“I’m just saying, I know how the process works,” Carney had said.
“I need units here please,” Mosher then said over the radio.
The suspect can then be seen pulling out gun, pointing in air, and pointing at Mosher. Mosher tried to swipe it from hand.
Then, there was the sound of one gunshot, then five more, and then two more.
The DA said the video matches a witness account that said Mosher acted in self-defense. However, he and the police chief said they had yet another reason for showing the video.
“I think it’s important for the public to see how fast things can go from benign to way dangerous,” said Overland Park Police Chief Frank Donchez.
Mosher, a husband and father, was 37 years old.
The DA also expressed his gratitude to a nurse who was nearby, heard the shots, and rushed to help.
The DA’s report included toxicology on the suspect: A BAC of .236 (nearly four times the legal limit), as well as Valium, Xanax, amphetamine, and cocaine.
