KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you're looking to immediately vaccinate your child against COVID-19 on the heels of the new CDC approval, you might have to wait a little while.
The CDC gave final approval Tuesday for children aged 5 to 11 in the U.S. to receive Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, at a smaller dose than the regular shot. The CDC director then signed off on the order, giving pharmacies and doctor's offices nationwide the ability to start administering the vaccine.
But a scan of Kansas City area pharmacies and doctor's offices shows that appointments so far are rare, if existent at all.
Hy-Vee sent out an alert at 7:42 a.m. that a limited supply of vaccines for children were "now available," but noted in a separate email that "while we will receive doses in the KC metro, we have not received them just yet."
Walgreen's was taking children's vaccine appointments Wednesday morning, but not until next week.
Kansas City area Walmart pharmacies are not taking appointments for children's vaccines, as of late Wednesday morning.
As far as local hospitals, a representative for the University of Kansas Health System said the vaccines had been shipped to the state, and would be released to the hospitals. University of Kansas Health System facilities are planning to start vaccinating kids starting next Monday.
Children's Mercy told KCTV5 on Tuesday that 1/3 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, meant for children, had been shipped, but was awaiting final approval. They are planning mass vaccine clinics that would include children each Saturday. That could begin as soon as this Saturday.
The Independence Health Department said public health departments in Missouri must wait on updated standing orders from the state before any pediatric COVID vaccines may be administered. Independence has not received a shipment, but will be working with the schools to schedule clinics after hours and on weekends for children when available.
Cass County also said they are waiting for an update to the standing orders, as well as authorization to administer the pediatric doses. Once that happens, they'll begin scheduling appointments for the location at 2061 N. Commercial St. in Harrisonville. That being said, they have already received their first order of the pediatric vaccine; they have 300 doses.
Johnson County Department of Health and Environment will begin offering COVID shots for children next Monday by appointment.
The Kansas City Health Department has submitted an order for pediatric Pfizer COVID shots, but has not yet received a shipment. A Health Department spokesperson told KCTV5 that they hope to be able to vaccinate children starting next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.