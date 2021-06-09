KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The local blood supply has dropped to emergency levels at the Community Blood Center.
As of Tuesday, they only had enough blood left for three days.
They say this come "after months of struggling to rebuild our local blood supply."
The CBC says there has been a recent surge in blood supply usage because hospitals are rescheduling surgeries and other care that was postponed in 2020. Now, the CBC is struggling to meet that demand.
There are 25,000 donors in the Kansas City area alone who have not returned to donate blood since before the pandemic.
🚨Blood Emergency Announced🚨— CommunityBloodCenter (@CommBloodCtrKC) June 8, 2021
Due to COVID-19, we're unable to host the volume of drives necessary to meet patient need. We've held 30% fewer drives than in the year prior & had 38% less donors between 17-24. We need your help NOW - make your appointment: https://t.co/ENZamqSbII pic.twitter.com/L2D0Mj57dd
The CBC notes that donating blood only takes about an hour.
If you'd like to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting www.savealifenow.org.
Also, the CBC has launched a new campaign in an effort to increase donations. You may hear them on the radio or see on TV or social media.
"Through this new media campaign, we are hoping to raise awareness and encourage lapsed donors who have not donated since before COVID-19 to return and to attract the next generation of blood donors to help us build a healthy blood supply," said Patsy Shipley, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment and Collections at CBC.
You can follow the Community Blood Center of Greater Kansas City on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.