CBC needs blood
(Via @CommBloodCtrKC on Twitter)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The local blood supply has dropped to emergency levels at the Community Blood Center. 

As of Tuesday, they only had enough blood left for three days.

They say this come "after months of struggling to rebuild our local blood supply."

The CBC says there has been a recent surge in blood supply usage because hospitals are rescheduling surgeries and other care that was postponed in 2020. Now, the CBC is struggling to meet that demand. 

There are 25,000 donors in the Kansas City area alone who have not returned to donate blood since before the pandemic.

The CBC notes that donating blood only takes about an hour. 

If you'd like to donate blood, you can schedule an appointment by calling 1-877-468-6844 or visiting www.savealifenow.org.

Also, the CBC has launched a new campaign in an effort to increase donations. You may hear them on the radio or see on TV or social media. 

"Through this new media campaign, we are hoping to raise awareness and encourage lapsed donors who have not donated since before COVID-19 to return and to attract the next generation of blood donors to help us build a healthy blood supply," said Patsy Shipley, Senior Director of Donor Recruitment and Collections at CBC.

