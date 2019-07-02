OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – Authorities have completed the preliminary autopsy of an Olathe teen found dead over the weekend but said they are still not clear as to her cause of death.
According to the preliminary autopsy, Jasmine Mills showed no signs of injuries that would have caused her death.
Investigators noted that the analysis and results of the final autopsy are still pending.
The 17-year-old Mills had last been seen around 4 a.m. on June 27 in the area of the 100 block of South Parker Street before her body was discovered in the passenger compartment of a tractor-trailer in Kansas City, Kansas, Saturday morning.
Family members said Mills had been working small jobs to save money and start her life.
Both the Olathe Police Department and the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are continuing to work on this investigation, and officers are asking anyone with information on the case to please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477 or the OPD at 913-971-6950.
