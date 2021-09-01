OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Investigators are listing the cause of Tuesday's fatal fire as “undetermined.”
The fire, which claimed the life of 51-year-old Julie Ann Peterson of Overland Park, originated in the first floor kitchen of a condominium unit in the 9500 block of Outlook, firefighters say.
One woman has died following a fire inside her condo on Tuesday afternoon at the Chalet Condominiums near 95th & Nall in Overland Park.
"While the fire presented itself as a cooking fire, investigators are unable to rule out a possible electrical problem with the stove. For this reason the fire cause will be listed as undermined," the Overland park Fire Department said in a release Wednesday.
Peterson was found in a front living room and a deceased dog was located by the front door.
The cause of death investigation is ongoing and being handled by the Johnson County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fire investigators did determine that the victim’s condominium unit did not have working smoke alarms.
Overland Park Fire wants to remind everyone to have and maintain working smoke alarms. For more information on fire safety, visit the fire page at www.opkansas.org.
