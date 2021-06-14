KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local liquor store still needs your help after a weekend break-in that was caught on camera.
Video was shared by Gomer's South at 99th Street and Holmes Road. It starts when the man throws a huge brick through the window and then makes at least two trips to carry out several big boxes of drinks.
If you recognize him, call police right away.
