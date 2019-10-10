KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City drivers were halted early Thursday morning by a cattle trailer that flipped over on the interstate, causing cows to run loose and all of Interstate 29 to be shut down near Interstate 635.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene about 1 a.m., shutting down both north- and southbound lanes of I-29 while cleaning up the mess and corralling the cattle that got loose. Three vehicles collided with the animals, and several cattle had to be euthanized at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Here are the closures from the overturned cattle truck - SB I-29 is closed at 64th St/45 Hwy and the NB I-29 ramp to SB I-635 is closed. Use I-435 to I-70 or I-435 to US-169 as alternate routes. Updates all morning on @KCTV5 #KCTraffic pic.twitter.com/wVuwduKLVG— Bill HurrelbrinKC (@BillKCTV5) October 10, 2019
There were no injuries to the drivers of those vehicles or to anyone else, police said. The loose cows that survived had been contained by 4 a.m.
A few hours after the incident, authorities opened northbound lanes of I-29, but said they expected southbound lanes, and the I-29 northbound ramp to I-635, to remain closed for the next several hours. Southbound lanes of I-29 opened back up around 6:20 a.m.
A cattle trailer is overturned on SB I-29. Lanes are closed in both directions. Emergency crews are bringing in a second trailer to move some of the cows out. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/5jPwuHHuru— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) October 10, 2019
The Missouri Department of Transportation assisted with the cleanup.
