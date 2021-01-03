KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Five pets were rescued Sunday by ATF agents investigating the Waldo Heights Apartment fire.
The ATF said that four cats and a dog were rescued from a portion of the building they had just accessed on Sunday.
They were alive.
As we continue to search for the cause of the Waldo Heights Apt fire, today @ATFKansasCity agents found themselves in a different role- rescuing 4 cats and a dog from an area of the building we had not been able to access great teamwork with the AMAZING @kcpetproject ! pic.twitter.com/Xjl65bkHk7— ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) January 3, 2021
Full coverage of the fire here.
