ROELAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- As the Lenten observance of abstaining from eating meat on Friday begins, some people in the Catholic community are debating whether food made to look and taste like meat is allowed.

Father Bill Porter with St. Agnes Catholic Parish in Roeland Park said Fridays in Lent are simply meant to be a reminder to be penitent.

"It was to try to impose upon us an idea, to make it simpler, and to be a form of penance and remind ourselves this is the day Jesus died," Porter explained.

But, are parishioners chained to the ideas of the past? Everyone knows grabbing a fish sandwich doesn’t break any rules, but what if it’s something trying to be meat?

Porter says, ultimately, it’s one in the same.

“If you’re eating some kind of a product that’s made from vegetables, soy is what they’re made from I believe. Then, that would be fine to do," he said.

The plant-based meat craze is causing some to choose a side - fish or faux?

“I think it depends on your perception, on the outlook of why you’re eating it," parishioner Christopher Brown said.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis has a stretcher approach, and issued a statement on the matter on Ash Wednesday.

"With the popularity of plant-based foods the faithful must be careful to remain true to the spirit of Lent and not to circumvent the intent of the discipline.”

Porter says the spirit of Lent is penance.

"When you have to order it you’re thinking, I can’t order a regular hamburger, I have to order this ... imitation, whatever it is. So, is it kind of cutting corners, probably a little bit. I don’t know if it’s cutting corners anymore than a Catholic maybe choosing to go to really nice seafood restaurant and order lobster or some very expensive fish," he said.

The Archdiocese of St. Louis says, in the end, it’s really up to you.