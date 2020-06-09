KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - The owner of a family owned business in KCK wants to warn other car lot owners to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thieves.
It’s an all too common and frustrating crime. Thieves slide underneath vehicles to make quick cuts to steal catalytic converters.
Surveillance video shows the suspect with a reciprocating saw, often called a sawzall, in hand sliding in between cars at Maderos Auto Sales at 1:57 Tuesday morning near Parallel Pkwy and N 54th Street.
“It’s like $600 each one to fix,” Maderos Auto Sales owner Edwin Maderos said.
Before Maderos walked KCTV5 News around to show us the damage, he said it was bad. Bad for his family owned business because the suspect seen in the photos hit nearly every corner of the auto sales lot.
“All three that way and that red one. This one right here,” Maderos said. “And that one. The last one they cut it. The black one.”
In all, the thief stole ten catalytic converters hurting Maderos’ ability to make money during already difficult times for many small business owners.
“It will take a long time to fix to sell it,” Maderos said.
Maderos says thieves have cut catalytic converters off his vehicles before and never got caught.
“Be careful. People go everywhere to cut converters,” Maderos said.
He hopes this time will be the time the person who caused this costly damage will be caught.
“He was fast. He is a professional,” Maderos said.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect can report information to the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.
