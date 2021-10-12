The Cassidy Rainwater mystery now involves homemade bombs.
A new report released by the Springfield Fire Department reveals two devices with tripwires were found at the property of suspect James Phelps. The report states that the devices were made out of mortar tubes as well as balloons and coiled fuses.
Phelps’ house recently burned to the ground.
It’s unclear what evidence was gathered by investigators prior to the fire.
The Dallas County Sheriff previously posted on Facebook that more charges are expected in the coming days.
James Phelps and Timothy Norton currently face charges of kidnapping, inflecting injury and terrorizing.
Cassidy Rainwater remains missing.
Court documents reveal pictures were taken of her partial nude in a cage.
The case has drawn national attention due to the details and the speculation surrounding the case.
Rainwater’s own mother went missing in 2007. Her remains were later found scattered in a field.
