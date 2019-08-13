OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Overland Park Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office are seeking help locating a missing woman.
Silvia Pearson left her home on Monday morning and has not returned.
This is extremely out of character for her, and her family is concerned.
Pearson is 5'7" tall and weighs 146 pounds.
Later on Tuesday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office said they are currently assisting the Overland Park Police Department with their investigation to locate Pearson.
Investigators said they are following up on leads and information as to the possible whereabouts of Pearson. Currently, investigators are searching a rural area of Cass County south of Harrisonville.
KCTV5 News has confirmed the area being searched is owned by Representative Vicky Hartzler. Representatives from Hartzler's office told KCTV5 News that the congresswoman is aware of the situation and that the family is cooperating with investigators.
Craig McMein, a Cass County Lieutenant, said the location they are searching is at the intersection of State Route TT Highway and 299th Street. He went on to say this is the only location that they are searching, and they are going to stay overnight to continue the search.
A couple hours later, police said that the Hartlzer property is no longer being searched and it is no longer an area of interest.
If you know of her location or have seen her, please contact the Overland Park police at 913-344-8750.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.