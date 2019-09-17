CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Cass County sheriff's deputy is seriously hurt but alive thanks to a fellow deputy's heroic actions Monday night.
Deputies stopped a grey 2003 Chevy Tahoe about 11:45 p.m. for a traffic violation on South Prospect near East 155th Street.
When the deputies approached the vehicle, the 36-year-old driver, Charles F. Rice, sped off at a high rate of speed. During the brief chase, the suspect vehicle and deputy’s vehicle went off the road at a curve in the roadway.
Rice's vehicle struck a tree and came to rest in a field north of East 155th Street on South Prospect. The deputy’s patrol car also struck a tree. It sustained heavy damage and caught fire.
A second deputy arrived on scene shortly after the crash and pulled the deputy to safety from the burning car.
Officers from Belton, Grandview and Kansas City as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the scene to assist.
Rice, of Kansas City, Missouri, was later apprehended after a search of the field. He is currently in custody on 12 different warrants.
The deputy was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries but expected to survive.
