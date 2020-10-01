CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Cass County Sheriff's Office deputies have arrested suspect who is wanted for murder in Louisana.
According the authorities, Cass County deputies had stopped a vehicle on I-49 near 58 Highway in Belton for a traffic violation.
The driver was then identified as Stanley R. Goldsby Jr., a 33-year-old from Shreveport, Louisiana.
After doing a computer check, the deputies found that there was an active warrant for his arrest out of Louisiana for a fatal shooting on Sept. 28 that led to two deaths.
Deputies then took Goldsby into custody without incident.
Goldsby is accused in connection with the shooting deaths of LaDarrien Taylor and Denzel Taylor in Shreveport. The authorities in Shreveport said Goldsby went to the home where the Taylors were, got into an argument, and then fired shots.
The two victims died at the hospital from their injuries.
Goldsby is being held in the Cass County Jail on the warrant out of Louisiana for second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder with a $350,000 cash bond.
