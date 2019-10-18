DREXEL, MO (KCTV) -- Cass County deputies and Pleasant Hill police assisted Kansas law enforcement to capture one of two suspects involved in an vehicle pursuit on Wednesday.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was notified about 3 .am. that the Miami County Kansas Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a stolen vehicle involved in a theft in Allen County, Kansas. The pursuit entered Cass County in Drexel and proceeded north to Harrisonville where deputies continued pursuing the black Infiniti QX80. The driver continue to drive at high rates of speed through Harrisonville north on Highway 7 towards Pleasant Hill.
Officers with the Pleasant Hill Police Department were able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device at the south city limits. The vehicle tires deflated and the driver stopped the vehicle in the area of Hwy. 7 and Broadway in Pleasant Hill. The driver and passenger then fled on foot into the surrounding area.
The vehicle was confirmed as stolen from Lexington, Kentucky, on October 4.
Deputies responded about 8:15 a.m. to the area of Hwy. 7 and Myrtle Road after Pleasant Hill police reported that they were chasing one of the suspects on foot. Pleasant Hill officers were able to take Dejon D. Johnson, 22, of Fargo, North Dakota, into custody.
Johnson is an escaped inmate from the North Dakota Department of Corrections and is wanted on multiple warrants. He is currently in the Cass County Jail.
A second suspect has not been located.
