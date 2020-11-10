KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Another record day for The University of Kansas Health System, admitting four additional coronavirus patients overnight for a total of 72, a new record. Speaking at their daily briefing; doctors remarked that only a few weeks ago, they considered having between 30 - 40 patients was high. Of those currently hospitalized 25 remain in the ICU, 16 needing assistance from a ventilator to breathe.
"This is the busiest time of the year for us," said Dr. Steven Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Health System. "You think of all the patients who want to get things done before the year runs out because of their deductibles, that just creates a lot."
A lot, and perhaps too much. Stites says the Health System is weighing its options and several tough decisions loom. "We can stop taking transfers from outside hospitals, which we've had to slow that down," Stites said, "but I don't think that's the best answer, because that hurts patients who need you. But at some level we're beginning to say 'we can help these folks, but we can't take care of those folks.'"
Stites says a more favorable choice could be removing the option for elective surgeries, particularly those which require three to four days recovery time, which takes up time in precious bed space.
At this point, there is no time-frame for when the Health System could stop allowing elective surgeries, but doctors say if they reach 108 COVID patients at once, they may have no other choice.
