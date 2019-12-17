KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Pieces of SUV’s are scattered along Washington Street in Kansas City. Drivers who parked along the street found their vehicles with shattered windows and twisted metal Tuesday morning.
Luke Smith got his SUV when he was sixteen but had to say goodbye Tuesday because of the damage.
“Oh man, I love my car. It was my first car. It's very sad I have to let it go now,” Smith said.
Just across the street, Rachel Hoelting knows all too well what Smith is going through, because her SUV was hit by the same driver that hit Smith’s vehicle, and yet another parked car that was t-boned near 44th and Holly.
“It's my baby,” Hoelting expressed. “I have three wheels.”
Hoelting discovered damage to her SUV when she went to leave for work early Tuesday morning.
“Look up and just complete shock. I thought I was still sleeping. It's just so bad. I just lost it,” Hoelting said.
So far, police believe at least ten cars were hit or sideswiped by a thief who stole a K&W Underground truck while two employees were working inside the trailer attached to it. They were working on fiber optic cables near 47th and Pennsylvania just after midnight Tuesday morning.
“They went on a ride. They were basically kidnapped. For nine blocks they were in this trailer that was bouncing off cars like a pinball machine,” said Ken Williams who witnessed the end of the crash.
Williams heard the t-bone crash on Holly and came outside to make sure everyone was okay.
“The trailer had just been bouncing off cars the whole way. They were terrified. Part of the trailer had caved in,” Williams said.
That thief, who forced many unsuspecting victims to find a new car right before the holidays, sped off after every crash.
“Now I have no idea what we are going to do. Kind of at a loss for our next steps,” Smith said.
As for the workers along for the ride in the trailer, surprisingly they were not seriously hurt. In fact, Williams said after they managed to get out following the t-bone crash, all they wanted was to get back to secure their worksite.
Police said the stolen truck was found near 37th and Wyoming. The stolen trailer was found near 34th and Wyoming. They have not found the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call 816-474-TIPS.
