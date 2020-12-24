KANSAS CITY (KCTV5) -- Hundreds of thousands of people are waiting by their computers, refreshing the tracking updates for their holiday gifts.
Carriers like FedEx, UPS and the Postal Service are doing their best to keep up with this year’s increased demand.
“Each year the postal service brings on additional seasonal employees to get us through the holidays. This year, with the large volumes, we are continuing to hire through the holiday season,” said KC USPS representative Mark Inglett. “We’ve added extra transportation as well to insure we have every possible means to get those packages to you at home in time for the holidays.”
In the first week of December, first class on time deliveries were at 75 percent.
The president of the American postal workers union says more than six thousand workers have tested positive for Covid-19 in just the last week, adding to delays.
“Those packages they received in the mail that they would normally take with them to their loved ones, they’re now mailing those same packages to their loved ones for the holiday season,” Inglett said. “So, we’re seeing volumes we’ve never seen before.”
Leaving some people tracking their packages for weeks.
“Took a while to get here, but it made it before Christmas, so it’s all good,” said Madeleine St. Peter.
St. Peter’s parents live out-of-state, so she won’t be visiting them this year. Madeleine’s fiancé Thomas Vail said it’s the first time they won’t be spending the holidays with their families.
“I haven’t seen them in a really long time, so it’s nice to have something to remind me of them on Christmas,” St. Peter said.
Merna Upp stopped by the post office Thursday to send some winter Chief’s gear to her brother-in-law. She acknowledged it won’t be there by Christmas.
“But, I’m always a day late and a dollar short, so he won’t get it in time for Christmas,” Upp said. “But, winter is just beginning.”
USPS told KCTV5 it is asking people who are expecting packages to leave their porch lights so they can clearly see your house number and safely walk to your door during the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.