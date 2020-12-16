OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A man is being evaluated for minor smoke inhalation after an early morning fire in Overland Park.
Firefighters were called just before 7 a.m. Wednesday to a house fire in the 7200 block of Mastin.
First crews on scene reported smoke showing from a two-story, single family home with the resident outside safely.
The fire had burned up the backside of the house and into the interior. It took crews about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The homeowner was evaluated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation after he says he tried to extinguish the fire on his own, before calling 911. He also reported having a cigarette outback a couple of hours before noticing the fire.
While it’s believed that careless discard of smoking material caused the fire, the exact cause is under investigation.
The home did have working smoke alarms, firefighters say.
