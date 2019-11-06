KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A smart man once said, “If these folks are working behind me, that’s a good sign for the economy.”
That man is Alan Greenspan, a well-known American economist who often used cardboard-box companies to judge the direction the economy was going.
“That’s probably true because if you think about it, if we are not selling boxes, it means our customers don’t have as many orders and so they are not buying boxes,” Elliott Goldstein who is the owner of All Packaging Company, said.
Goldstein has been in the industry for 50 years and in that time, he’s seen the economy boom and bust.
“Back in 08, 09 things were tight,” Goldstein said.
Those were the Great Recession years.
“I’m guessing we might of had to lay-off a couple of people, we don’t like to do that,” Goldstein said.
Which being in the industry that he’s in, people tend to ask when the next recession will come.
“I wish I had that crystal ball that I can tell,” Goldstein said.
But he does have a guess.
“Our business is still fairly good right now, so I think it’s going to happen in the next several months to a year, but it could happen sooner,” Goldstein said.
A guess, Goldstein doesn’t want anyone to hold against him whether right or wrong.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.