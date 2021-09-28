KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A car was stolen with a young child inside in Kansas City on Tuesday morning.
Police said a suspect took the car from the Learning Experience Academy of Early Education at Northeast 82nd Terrace and Flintlock Road at 6:55 a.m., next to the Corner Cafe. Police began searching for the vehicle, a silver Toyota Highlander, which was last seen heading eastbound on 152 Highway.
About 10 minutes later, police found the boy safe. The five year old had been dropped off at the Quiktrip near Northeast Vivion Road and North Brighton Place. The child was reunited with his mother shortly afterward.
The suspect has not been located, according to Kansas City police. He is described as an older white man wearing a ball cap and gray sweatpants.
Stay with KCTV5 News for more on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.