Car stolen in Merriam with 9-month-old baby inside, police say

Thomas Muehlberger stands next to his 9-month-old son, Judge, after his vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning in Merriam.

 (Brett Hacker/KCTV5 News)

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A 9-month-old boy is safe after a vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning in Merriam, police say.

According to Thomas Muehlberger, the baby's father, his wife was taking their son to daycare and stopped off at work in the 5100 block of Merriam Drive. When she got out to run in, she left the car running with their son inside. That was when the suspect stole the vehicle.

According to the Merriam Police Department, a chase was initiated about 8:50 a.m. and went over into Kansas City, Missouri.

Police found the vehicle with the car’s GPS tracking device. The baby and vehicle were recovered on American Royal Drive in the West Bottoms. 

The child is OK, police say.

While police were looking for the suspect after the vehicle was ditched, they took a man into custody, handcuffed him, and put him in the back of a police van.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

