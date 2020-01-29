Car stolen in Merriam with 9-month-old baby inside, police say

MERRIAM, KS (KCTV) -- A 9-month-old boy is safe after a vehicle was stolen Wednesday morning in Merriam, police say.
According to Thomas Muehlberger, the baby's father, his wife was taking their son to daycare and stopped off at work in the 5100 block of Merriam Drive. When she got out to run in, she left the car running with their son inside. That was when the suspect stole the vehicle.
Someone stole a car in Merriam this morning. A 9 month old was in the backseat. Police found it with the car’s GPS tracking device. Dad says he’s relieved his son is safe. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/xHsCGGtnSl— Savannah Rudicel (@SavannahKCTV5) January 29, 2020
According to the Merriam Police Department, a chase was initiated about 8:50 a.m. and went over into Kansas City, Missouri.
Police found the vehicle with the car’s GPS tracking device. The baby and vehicle were recovered on American Royal Drive in the West Bottoms.
The child is OK, police say.
While police were looking for the suspect after the vehicle was ditched, they took a man into custody, handcuffed him, and put him in the back of a police van.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.