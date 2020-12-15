KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The employees at P.F. Chang's on the Plaza had a rather startling afternoon after someone crashed a vehicle right near the restaurant.
At about 12:30 p.m., someone called 911 saying that someone had nearly crashed into the restaurant.
The only person who was injured was the driver, who seems to have had some kind of medical incident.
A manager at the restaurant said they did evacuate any customers inside the building. They are still doing takeout orders.
KCTV5 News is working to learn more information from the authorities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.