(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A passenger died after the vehicle he was in hit a pole in KC on Sunday morning.

According to police, the crash happened in the area of 18th and College at 3:56 a.m.

The police determined that a Nissan Sentra was going west when the driver lost control, went off the road to the north and hit a wooden pole.

The driver, only described as an adult female, left the scene on foot before police arrived.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 57-year-old man, died a short time after arriving at the hospital.

