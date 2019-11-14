SMITHVILLE, MO (KCTV) – A house was seriously damaged and one person has minor injuries after a car went through a house in Smithville, Missouri.
According to the authorities, the incident happened before 1 p.m. on Thursday in the 500 block of Shannon Ave., which is just south of downtown.
The car went through the garage door and then out of the back wall of the garage. It then hit an above-ground pool.
The homeowner got a shocking call from the police that said, “There’s a situation at your house. A car went through it.”
The driver, a man, was was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.
The cause of the accident has not been determined at this time, but police believe the driver suffers from a medical condition.
The homeowners are amazed that he only sustained minor injuries.
“I’m thankful he’s okay,” Rhonda Schreier said. “I’m glad we weren’t home. My husband was home, actually, just a little bit before this. He was deer hunting and he came home for lunch or he couldn’t have missed it by much. So, I’m glad he wasn’t home because he was parked right here.”
Crews had to tear down part of the fence in the backyard in order to get the car out of the garage and tow it away. The opening left in the house are now covered with plywood.
Additionally, the car hit some plumbing in the house so they'll likely be without water for a while.
