KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Crews recovered a car that had been underwater in a Kansas City pond Tuesday around noon.
Police and emergency crews responded at 11:52 a.m. to Blue Valley Park near 23rd Street and Topping Avenue in response to a water rescue. Responders determined once they got there that a car was under the water. There was no indication that anyone had been injured, though.
Crews worked to pull the vehicle onto the bank of the pond shortly after noon. Authorities are investigating the situation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.